Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.97. The stock had a trading volume of 927,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $356.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

