Hamel Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.76. The company had a trading volume of 376,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $161.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

