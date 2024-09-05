Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,912 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSRT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 603,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,162 shares during the period.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HSRT opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03.

About Hartford AAA CLO ETF

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

