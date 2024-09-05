Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.90

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 2485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

