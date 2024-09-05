HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.98-3.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. HealthEquity also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.980-3.140 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $82.66 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,446. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

