Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Heartland Group Price Performance
About Heartland Group
Heartland Group Holdings Limited provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers savings accounts, term deposits, and direct and business call accounts. It also provides home loans, business loans, term loans, revolving credit, car loans, and reverse mortgage lending and other financial services.
