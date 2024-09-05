Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.67. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 488,970 shares traded.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 254.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,915 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

