HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Director Buys $119,823.50 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $436,409.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $196.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.26.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

