Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Helia Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

In related news, insider Andrew Moore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.88 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,800.00 ($26,394.56). Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.

