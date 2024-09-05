Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Helia Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
In related news, insider Andrew Moore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.88 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,800.00 ($26,394.56). Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
