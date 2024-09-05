Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.13 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13, Briefing.com reports. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hello Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hello Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

