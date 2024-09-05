Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,050 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON HFG traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 912 ($11.99). The company had a trading volume of 162,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,112. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 634.03 ($8.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 996 ($13.10). The stock has a market cap of £817.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 928.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 893.84.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

