Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,050 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday.
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
