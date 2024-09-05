Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.25

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 222587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

