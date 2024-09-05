Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $225,710,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.81.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.38, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $105.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.26.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

