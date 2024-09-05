Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,400 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 113.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $83.40 on Thursday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.