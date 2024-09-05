Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $175.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $176.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

