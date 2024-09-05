Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $700.57 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $789.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $701.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $682.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

