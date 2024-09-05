Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 933,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.