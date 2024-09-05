Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 375.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,204 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after acquiring an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $596,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,070 shares of company stock worth $3,963,638 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.93. The company had a trading volume of 320,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.48.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.