Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

DELL traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,370,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,306. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.06.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,902,278 shares of company stock valued at $942,086,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.