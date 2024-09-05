Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $359.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $371.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

