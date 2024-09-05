Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.09. 215,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

