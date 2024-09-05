Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $680.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $660.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.90. The company has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.