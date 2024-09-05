Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.01 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.55. 61,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,824. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $366.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.63 and its 200 day moving average is $281.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,597.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,569,809. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.36.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

