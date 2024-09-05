Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $4,660,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.01. 1,018,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,524. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

