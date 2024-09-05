Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,350,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after buying an additional 469,279 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 419,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VWO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,323. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

