Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,153 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after purchasing an additional 195,876 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of American Express by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after purchasing an additional 387,166 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $250.44. The company had a trading volume of 402,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $261.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.65.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

