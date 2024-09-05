Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 911 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,672. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

