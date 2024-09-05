Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.79 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 813,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

