Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

HOFT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,250. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $170.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Insider Transactions at Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $93.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson acquired 1,850 shares of Hooker Furnishings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,366.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

