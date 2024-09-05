Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2024

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 2.8 %

HOFT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,250. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $170.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $93.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hooker Furnishings

In related news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson acquired 1,850 shares of Hooker Furnishings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,366.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.