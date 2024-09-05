Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $94.35 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after acquiring an additional 524,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

