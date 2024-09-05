Hudock Inc. Acquires 311 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

