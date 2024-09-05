Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.04. The stock had a trading volume of 229,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,918. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

