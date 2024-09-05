Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.04. The stock had a trading volume of 229,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,918. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $133.65.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.