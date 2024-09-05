Hudock Inc. Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,027 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Trading Down 0.3 %

Shell stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.29. 1,552,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

