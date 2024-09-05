Hudock Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,523,000 after acquiring an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after purchasing an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 354,491 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.61. 487,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $117.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

