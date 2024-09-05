Hudock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. owned 0.21% of Citizens & Northern worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 329,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of CZNC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $295.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CZNC

Citizens & Northern Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.