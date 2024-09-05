Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

HSON stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 0.56. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.