Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hydro One

Hydro One Trading Up 0.4 %

Hydro One Company Profile

Shares of H traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$46.34. 220,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11. The firm has a market cap of C$27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$46.62.

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.