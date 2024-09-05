Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.25.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
