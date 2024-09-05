Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Hysan Development Price Performance
HYSNY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.
About Hysan Development
