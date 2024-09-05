Iain Hooley Purchases 9 Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley bought 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,806 ($23.75) per share, with a total value of £162.54 ($213.73).

Iain Hooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 4th, Iain Hooley bought 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,728 ($22.72) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($181.78).

Rathbones Group Price Performance

LON:RAT traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,764 ($23.20). 55,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,300. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,898.36, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,005 ($26.36). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,805.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,698.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Rathbones Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,426.23%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rathbones Group

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

