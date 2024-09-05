ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $167.91

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.91 and last traded at $167.31, with a volume of 9025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. William Blair raised shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ICF International Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day moving average is $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,766 shares of company stock worth $1,444,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ICF International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

