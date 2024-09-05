ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.68

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 221175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ICICI Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ICICI Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $64,002,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in ICICI Bank by 313.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,932,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,400 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 4,187,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,840,000 after buying an additional 2,186,732 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,827,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,050,000 after buying an additional 2,155,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 7,273.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,130,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,389,000 after buying an additional 2,101,932 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

