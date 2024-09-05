Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Immatics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.18. 94,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,919. Immatics has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $946.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Immatics had a negative net margin of 103.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Immatics by 14.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

