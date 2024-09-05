Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 16,694 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.9% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $95.82. 15,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,711. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

