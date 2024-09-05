Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 5,079 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 30,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,843,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after acquiring an additional 165,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

VZ stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,371,980. The stock has a market cap of $172.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

