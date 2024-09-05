Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 425,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,246. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

HP declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

