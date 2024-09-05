Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys 2,175 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,049,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 90,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

