Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,204,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $95.78. 262,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

