Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $586,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $7,626,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of State Street by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,237. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

