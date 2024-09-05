Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Up 2.4 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,891,377. The company has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.