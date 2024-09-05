Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,387 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 339,191 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $42,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 96,359 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 596,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 281.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.58. 47,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,554. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

